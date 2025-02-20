NFL Star Names Myles Garrett As His ‘Dream Offseason Addition’

Trade rumors are once again stirring around Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett, with the Philadelphia Eagles emerging as a potential destination.

As several contenders eye the elite pass rusher who recently expressed interest in a fresh start, the Eagles’ connection to Garrett continues to generate buzz.

The conversation gained new momentum when Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown appeared on the “KickinItWithDee” Podcast.

When asked about his ‘dream offseason addition’ to the current roster, Brown didn’t hesitate to name Garrett.

“I’ll say Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith,” Brown shared.

AJ Browns' dream offseason addition for the Eagles this offseason: "Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith." Philly is trying to go back-2-back 😱 (via @KickinItWithDee)

The appeal of acquiring a talent like Garrett is obvious for any NFL team, but the financial implications pose significant challenges.

His current contract extends through 2026, carrying relatively modest cap hits of $19.7 million this season and $20.4 million next year – exceptional value for a player of his caliber.

However, a trade would likely prompt negotiations for a new, more lucrative deal.

Beyond the financial considerations, acquiring Garrett presents other hurdles.

Despite his trade request, the Browns have shown little inclination to part with their defensive cornerstone.

Any deal would likely require substantial compensation, possibly including multiple first-round draft picks or premier players.

This creates a particularly complex situation for the Eagles, who enter the offseason with just $19.6 million in cap space.

While the prospect of Garrett joining the Eagles’ defense alongside talents like Carter and Smith is tantalizing, the practical challenges of executing such a high-profile trade make it a complicated proposition.

