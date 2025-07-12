NFL Uses 2 Words To Describe Shedeur Sanders In Browns Threads

The Cleveland Browns are going to be an interesting team to watch out for during training camp as the team sorts out its quarterback situation.

The Browns entered the offseason desperately in need of a starter and now they have several options to evaluate in the coming months.

Joe Flacco was signed to bring a veteran presence and stability to the signal caller room, but Cleveland also took a couple of shots on prospects like Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel went in the third round while Sanders went in the fifth round, a stunning turn of events given how highly-touted the latter was.

Regardless of where he was drafted, though, Sanders has already shown he was worthy of being selected higher as he has reportedly been performing well in the early parts of the offseason.

Ahead of the preseason slate, football fans got their first look at Sanders in a Browns uniform.

“Cleveland Shedeur,” NFL posted on X.

The brown and orange colorway looks good on Sanders, who’s seen holding a football in the first photo and smiling in the second.

Despite the draft day fall to the fifth round, Sanders has maintained a positive attitude as he proves that he is worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

It’s incredibly rare to have a prospect with so much upside available that late in the draft, so Cleveland did well to select him when they did.

Sanders’ opportunity to shine should come sooner than later given how bad the Browns need a long-term answer at the quarterback spot.

