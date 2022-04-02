Browns Nation

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Upcoming Podcast Appearance

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 talks to wide receiver Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Because this news broke on April Fool’s Day, some Cleveland Browns fans initially thought perhaps it was an April Fool’s joke.

It is not; various outlets have reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield recorded a podcast with an unspecified airdate (though it could be as early as next week).

The podcast is called “Ya Never Know: You know what I mean?”

If all of this feels and sounds like deja vu, it should.

Mayfield is appearing on the same podcast as Johnny Manziel did.

No one knows what he will say, but there are plenty of concerns that he is going to do more harm than good for his future NFL career.

He is not following a good precedent if he plans to bash his team.

It did not bode well for Manziel or for former coach Hue Jackson.

 

Fan Reaction

The common theme is that fans believe this will not end well.

Hopefully, he has PR people that he is listening to and who are helpful because burning the bridge when he is technically still on it is not wise.

 

As previously mentioned, some thought it was an April Fool’s joke.

Maybe everyone is overreacting.

After all, we have no idea what he said.

This is just part of a never-ending bad breakup with no resolution in sight.

Nevertheless, fans are eager to hear what he has to say.

 

Conclusion

Both sides faltered and can share the blame for how ugly this is becoming.

Mayfield should be taking the high road as he wants to be traded.

NFL teams with potential interest will be listening to portions of this to see where Mayfield is mentally and physically.

It could be a train wreck or an excellent move; we just do not know yet.

We will find out as soon as it is aired.

  1. Marty says

    This will only harm his future in the NFL remember NFL not for long ! Gas always wins ! He will talk bad about our franchise! This will only show his true colors ! His ranking is 26 ! If he bashes us ! No team will ever pick him up ! Nothing worse then a women scorned

