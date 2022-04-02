NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Upcoming Podcast Appearance

Because this news broke on April Fool’s Day, some Cleveland Browns fans initially thought perhaps it was an April Fool’s joke.

It is not; various outlets have reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield recorded a podcast with an unspecified airdate (though it could be as early as next week).

The podcast is called “Ya Never Know: You know what I mean?”

If all of this feels and sounds like deja vu, it should.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield will be appearing on the “Ya Never Know: You know what I mean?” Podcast. It’ll be his first appearance since requesting a trade. Same podcast former Browns QB Johnny Manziel appeared on. Release date is TBA. pic.twitter.com/XybcDAI7ph — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 1, 2022

Mayfield is appearing on the same podcast as Johnny Manziel did.

No one knows what he will say, but there are plenty of concerns that he is going to do more harm than good for his future NFL career.

Hot take: Baker Mayfield following in Hue Jackson's footsteps to talk about Cleveland through the media is a poor decision. pic.twitter.com/vBKLqAhh39 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 1, 2022

He is not following a good precedent if he plans to bash his team.

It did not bode well for Manziel or for former coach Hue Jackson.

Fan Reaction

The common theme is that fans believe this will not end well.

Baker Mayfield’s people after seeing Hue Jackson & Johnny Manziel self-immolate on podcasts bashing Cleveland pic.twitter.com/UklYSJ3Vax — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 2, 2022

Hopefully, he has PR people that he is listening to and who are helpful because burning the bridge when he is technically still on it is not wise.

Hue Jackson and Baker Mayfield: burning the bridge on the way out of town pic.twitter.com/0tatwM1TLD — AB (@byrum111317) April 1, 2022

As previously mentioned, some thought it was an April Fool’s joke.

I hope this is an April Fools Day joke. But if Baker Mayfield does go on a podcast to talk about things I hope he has a PR team…or else it could go badly FAST. https://t.co/HOdMFlJJJf — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) April 1, 2022

Maybe everyone is overreacting.

After all, we have no idea what he said.

Baker Mayfield has not been on this podcast yet and people are saying “how could he say these things” 😂 — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) April 1, 2022

This is just part of a never-ending bad breakup with no resolution in sight.

Baker mayfield going on a podcast and telling his side of the story is gonna be like listening to a scorned lover…sure they may have done you dirty…but complaining about it won’t make you look as good an you think it will…#baker #browns — Brandon Hunter (@HunterBrandon13) April 1, 2022

Nevertheless, fans are eager to hear what he has to say.

me waiting for Baker Mayfield to tell it all on the podcast….. "hath no fury like a QB scorned." #Browns pic.twitter.com/olrZYEjw8a — Yvette (@yvettemlaboy) April 2, 2022

Conclusion

Both sides faltered and can share the blame for how ugly this is becoming.

Mayfield should be taking the high road as he wants to be traded.

NFL teams with potential interest will be listening to portions of this to see where Mayfield is mentally and physically.

It could be a train wreck or an excellent move; we just do not know yet.

We will find out as soon as it is aired.