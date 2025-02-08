Denzel Ward Admits When He Knew About Myles Garrett’s Feelings

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at the epicenter of NFL drama as Myles Garrett’s trade request continues to ripple through the league.

The star defensive end, a former Defensive Player of the Year, hasn’t been shy about his desire to join a legitimate Super Bowl contender, making his feelings known during Radio Row.

But while everyone’s focused on Garrett’s next move, there’s another story brewing – the potential domino effect on his teammates, particularly Denzel Ward, who has expressed doubts about his own future in Cleveland if Garrett departs.

Speaking with Chris Simms and Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, Ward pulled back the curtain on when he first learned about Garrett’s intentions.

“Just being in the locker room. Guys are gonna talk. Just seeing where each other’s head is at and everything. We talked at the Pro Bowl as well, and just kind of got a sense of it,” Ward said.

The Pro Bowl cornerback shared how these discussions unfolded naturally in the locker room and continued during Pro Bowl festivities.

Ward had picked up on Garrett’s mindset early, understanding the gravity of the situation facing the team.

However, Ward believes with the right focus, they can make it big in Cleveland.

He pointed to the Browns’ playoff appearance as proof they can compete but emphasized how quarterback instability has held them back.

The constant rotation under center has made it difficult to build sustained success, a challenge that would only grow if they lose a game-changing talent like Garrett.

While Ward makes a compelling case for Cleveland’s potential, he respects that Garrett must chart his own course.

The coming weeks could reshape Cleveland’s defensive identity, as the team faces the prospect of losing not just one, but potentially two cornerstone defenders who’ve been instrumental in their recent success.

