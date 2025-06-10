Browns Nation

Monday, June 9, 2025
Nick Chubb Breaks Silence After Signing With Texans

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had difficult offseason decisions to make, including what to do with four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.

Cleveland elected not to re-sign the running back as he tested the free agency waters for the first time in his NFL career.

And after spending the previous seven seasons in Cleveland, Chubb will wear another uniform in 2025 as he signed with the Houston Texans on Monday.

Chubb broke his silence about the situation via a video the Texans shared on social media.

“What’s up H-town? Nick Chubb here. Super excited to be here. Let’s get to work,” Chubb said in the four-second clip.

It’s one of the first videos of Chubb speaking this offseason.

The remaining videos he’s shared on social media have been showcases for his intense workouts, revealing the effort he’s putting in ahead of the 2025 season.

For much of the offseason, analysts believed the Browns were the primary option for Chubb, especially after Cleveland changed their offensive game plan to feature a run-heavy scheme.

Cleveland’s focus shifted, evidenced by the team choosing two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Still, Chubb will be looking to regain his spot among the league’s best running backs after suffering multiple setbacks the past two years.

In 2024, Chubb finished his worst professional season, netting only 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

The Texans brought Chubb in to compete for playing time among a crowded running back room.

Chubb will become the eighth running back on the Houston roster, giving the AFC South squad plenty of options this year.

