Colin Cowherd Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

It’s not often you see a 4-man quarterback controversy in the NFL, but that’s where the Cleveland Browns are now that Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are in town.

It’s unclear at the moment who the leader in the clubhouse is, but given that the Browns started four different quarterbacks in 2024 and five different QBs in 2023, it wouldn’t be out of character for all four of them to see playing time in 2025.

Colin Cowherd of The Herd said Monday that he believes Sanders will get a chance to start at some point because he is the only member of the quarterback room with any star power.

"In a QB room with zero star power, except Shedeur Sanders, he's gonna get a chance."@ColinCowherd says a lack of star power in Cleveland gives the rookie a great chance to start. pic.twitter.com/ZUwNPh03RT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 9, 2025

This is a good example of the kind of narratives that come out during a slow news day, and it could certainly be one of the reasons why every team in the NFL was hesitant to draft Sanders at all.

He comes with a media circus no matter what he does.

In an ideal world, he would be allowed to simply participate in this quarterback competition, get better throughout camp, learn from Joe Flacco, and potentially take over as the starter sometime later in the season to follow the trajectory of a typical fifth-round pick.

Unfortunately, Sanders will never be a typical fifth-round pick, but star power is not what makes a quarterback worthy of being a starter.

Deshaun Watson came to Cleveland with plenty of star power, and how did that work out?

Browns fans need to remain patient and let Sanders develop instead of buying into silliness like this, because star power doesn’t win games.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Gets Called Out For Questionable Roster Decisions