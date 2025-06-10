Nick Chubb Is Wearing A New Jersey Number With Texans

For years, Nick Chubb put the Cleveland Browns’ offense on his shoulders and established himself as one of the best running backs in the game.

Unfortunately, running backs fall from grace drastically, especially those coming back from a major injury.

That’s why the Browns chose to move on and not bring back Chubb for another season.

Now, Chubb has changed his jersey number to open a new chapter of his career.

He won’t wear No. 24 anymore and will instead don No. 21 for the Houston Texans.

The Texans have two former AFC North stars in their backfield with Joe Mixon and Chubb.

The Browns, on the other hand, replenished their running backs with youth and talent, adding Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Each could be a starter on his own, and they will combine to be one of the most exciting tandems to watch in the league this season.

The Browns reportedly didn’t want to bring back Chubb unless they had a clear role for him.

However, if someone had earned the benefit of the doubt and deserved an opportunity to spend his entire career with the same team, it was Chubb.

He has looked healthy in multiple clips of offseason workouts and should have a huge chip on his shoulder this season.

