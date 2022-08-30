Nick Chubb Shared Extra Motivation On His IG

Running back Nick Chubb‘s role with the Cleveland Browns offense is bigger than ever.

With the running game being their strong suit, the former Georgia standout is expected to deliver big gains.

It’s not that he cannot provide the stats because that’s what he’s doing throughout his NFL career.

Chubb reached 1,000 rushing yards in three of his first four seasons.

It would have been perfect if he didn’t stop at 996 during his rookie season.

His best year came in 2019 when he had 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Chubb had 1,259 yards and eight scores.

Those numbers were enough to earn him three Pro Bowl selections.

Despite his consistency, his fellow players seem to forget about him after ranking 33rd on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022.

Chubb will use that seemingly low ranking as motivation to have a season worthy of attention.

Aside from that list, he can also use ESPN’s classification of him as inspiration.

247 Sports’ Brad Stainbrook shared that Chubb posted the photo where he was classified as a Tier 4 running back on Instagram.

Also in that category are Aaron Jones, James Conner, Cam Akers, Leonard Fournette, David Montgomery, and Travis Etienne Jr.

Silent Aggression For Chubb

As always, Chubb won’t respond by criticizing the tweet or by making a video.

Instead, he will let his play do the talking.

He might be a quiet person, but his performance speaks volumes.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined for 11 games, the Browns might rely on their run game even more.

Therefore, Chubb will be up to the challenge as he possibly gets more carries.

Barring any injury, a fourth Pro Bowl selection should be out of the question.

Likewise, he might just get an All-Pro nomination from the Associated Press.