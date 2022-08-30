Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Shared Extra Motivation On His IG

Nick Chubb Shared Extra Motivation On His IG

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Running back Nick Chubb‘s role with the Cleveland Browns offense is bigger than ever.

With the running game being their strong suit, the former Georgia standout is expected to deliver big gains.

It’s not that he cannot provide the stats because that’s what he’s doing throughout his NFL career.

Chubb reached 1,000 rushing yards in three of his first four seasons.

It would have been perfect if he didn’t stop at 996 during his rookie season.

His best year came in 2019 when he had 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Chubb had 1,259 yards and eight scores.

Those numbers were enough to earn him three Pro Bowl selections.

Despite his consistency, his fellow players seem to forget about him after ranking 33rd on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022.

Chubb will use that seemingly low ranking as motivation to have a season worthy of attention.

Aside from that list, he can also use ESPN’s classification of him as inspiration.

247 Sports’ Brad Stainbrook shared that Chubb posted the photo where he was classified as a Tier 4 running back on Instagram.

Also in that category are Aaron Jones, James Conner, Cam Akers, Leonard Fournette, David Montgomery, and Travis Etienne Jr.

 

Silent Aggression For Chubb

As always, Chubb won’t respond by criticizing the tweet or by making a video.

Instead, he will let his play do the talking.

He might be a quiet person, but his performance speaks volumes.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined for 11 games, the Browns might rely on their run game even more.

Therefore, Chubb will be up to the challenge as he possibly gets more carries.

Barring any injury, a fourth Pro Bowl selection should be out of the question.

Likewise, he might just get an All-Pro nomination from the Associated Press.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Browns Writer Reveals A Potential TE Target
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Report: Some Owners Didn’t Want Deshaun Watson Suspended For Whole Season
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/30/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Writer Reveals A Potential TE Target

No more pages to load