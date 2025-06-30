Key Skill Could Make Or Break Dillon Gabriel’s Future

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with significant questions surrounding their quarterback situation, particularly regarding rookie Dillon Gabriel’s ability to attack downfield.

Despite an impressive college career and being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, concerns about Gabriel’s deep ball accuracy continue to shadow his development as a possible starter.

Recent analysis from Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily highlighted this ongoing issue.

“The Browns need to see Dillion Gabriel push the ball downfield consistently,” Blank wrote on X. “Whether it was scheme, vision or skill, he has to show he can do it to start.”

The statistics from Gabriel’s final college season at Oregon support these concerns. He attempted 48 passes of 20 yards or more, representing 10.6 percent of his total throws.

These numbers have Cleveland’s coaching staff paying close attention during offseason workouts.

The question remains whether Gabriel’s deep ball limitations stem from Oregon’s offensive system or represent arm strength concerns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that Cleveland’s offense will emphasize vertical attacks, especially with talented receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson available as targets.

Gabriel showed promising moments during minicamp, displaying good anticipation and touch on intermediate routes.

However, his deep throws often lacked the velocity and arc needed to consistently threaten an NFL secondary.

While he appeared comfortable and accurate in red zone situations, most of his successful completions came on routes between the hash marks.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders made an impression during 7-on-7 drills, connecting with Gage Larvadain on a deep touchdown pass that showcased both arm strength and precise timing.

Coaches have begun taking notice, with some suggesting Sanders holds advantages in the vertical passing game.

Gabriel remains a legitimate contender for the starting role, however, and the Browns will continue monitoring whether he can successfully unlock the deep portions of the field that Stefanski’s scheme demands.

