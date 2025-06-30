Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, June 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Key Skill Could Make Or Break Dillon Gabriel’s Future

Key Skill Could Make Or Break Dillon Gabriel’s Future

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Key Skill Could Make Or Break Dillon Gabriel’s Future
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with significant questions surrounding their quarterback situation, particularly regarding rookie Dillon Gabriel’s ability to attack downfield.

Despite an impressive college career and being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, concerns about Gabriel’s deep ball accuracy continue to shadow his development as a possible starter.

Recent analysis from Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily highlighted this ongoing issue.

“The Browns need to see Dillion Gabriel push the ball downfield consistently,” Blank wrote on X. “Whether it was scheme, vision or skill, he has to show he can do it to start.”

The statistics from Gabriel’s final college season at Oregon support these concerns. He attempted 48 passes of 20 yards or more, representing 10.6 percent of his total throws.

These numbers have Cleveland’s coaching staff paying close attention during offseason workouts.

The question remains whether Gabriel’s deep ball limitations stem from Oregon’s offensive system or represent arm strength concerns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that Cleveland’s offense will emphasize vertical attacks, especially with talented receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson available as targets.

Gabriel showed promising moments during minicamp, displaying good anticipation and touch on intermediate routes.

However, his deep throws often lacked the velocity and arc needed to consistently threaten an NFL secondary.

While he appeared comfortable and accurate in red zone situations, most of his successful completions came on routes between the hash marks.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders made an impression during 7-on-7 drills, connecting with Gage Larvadain on a deep touchdown pass that showcased both arm strength and precise timing.

Coaches have begun taking notice, with some suggesting Sanders holds advantages in the vertical passing game.

Gabriel remains a legitimate contender for the starting role, however, and the Browns will continue monitoring whether he can successfully unlock the deep portions of the field that Stefanski’s scheme demands.

NEXT:  David Njoku Gets Major Nod In New TE Rankings
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation