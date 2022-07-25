Browns Nation

Nick Harris Will Be Key To The Browns’ Offensive Line In 2022

By

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) on the field during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 2022 NFL season is the first year that Nick Harris will be the starting center for the Cleveland Browns.

After taking him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris has only played two games as a starter.

However, with the Browns releasing J. C. Tretter earlier this year, Harris now gets his time to shine.

The former University of Washington center is the guy will be key to the Browns’ offensive line this season.

But what are the reasons for him being a key to the offensive line in 2022?

 

Harris’s Job As Center Is The Toughest Job On The O-Line

While there are four other guys around the young center, his job is the toughest.

His job goes beyond protecting his quarterback or creating running lanes for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

He will be tasked with helping identify defensive fronts and making any adjustments to the blocking scheme.

Playing this position requires someone that’s smart, and Harris fits that mold.

Since coming out of the NFL Draft, he was a smart center.

Now leads the Browns’ offense, with a probable rotation of quarterbacks behind him until Deshaun Watson’s suspension is over.

This is a lot of pressure for the young talent coming into 2022.

However, his history shows he can handle this task.

 

PFF Saw Harris As A Top 20 Center When He Was In College

The guide that many people follow with NFL players is PFF.

When Harris was playing in college, the PFF ranking put him in the top 20 of all college centers for 2017 and 2018.

He would rank as the number one center in the Pac-12 in 2018 by their standards as well.

With his history of being that top rated guy before he came into the NFL, it shouldn’t be an issue for him to adjust as a starting center.

However, some Browns fans might worry that he isn’t ready to take over.

However, they don’t state how Harris only got one start as a center, but filled in at other offensive line positions during 2021.

His lone game as the starting center in 2021 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Facing Kenny Clark, he would show his youth and lack of NFL experience didn’t matter.

So the Browns have a skilled player in him to take over as the center in Cleveland.

 

Harris Has To Show More Good Plays To Impress Browns Fans

While the number of stand out plays by the center were few, this year gives him a chance to increase that number.

As the full-time starting center, this means Browns fans get to see him handing every snap.

It also means he’ll have no excuses for those that already feel uneasy with him handling the ball.

While this is his third season in the NFL, it’s a make or break moment for him as a center and a starting lineman.

With him controlling the front line and how they should play, he’ll need to show his football I.Q. to help protect his quarterback this season.

