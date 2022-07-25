3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers.

They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season.

However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game.

But they also have Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell, their rookie sensation who’s currently on the PuP list.

If the Browns don’t feel comfortable with those players, what three WRs could the Browns still sign from free agency?

3. Adam Humphries

If you need a receiver that can catch short yardage passes, and get first downs, Adam Humphries is a good choice.

Adam Humphries plays like he sees the yellow first down line — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) October 18, 2020

While he’s got that vision to make first downs, he’s never been an explosive receiver.

However, he’s good enough to get the job done when you need him.

He’s also a cheap option for the Browns if they want to give him a one-year deal to help be the helper to Cooper.

He’d be a reliable receiver with experience that the Browns might desire over their current lineup behind Cooper.

You can’t go wrong with a player like him, who knows where the marker is and is always trying to cross it in games.

2. Will Fuller

With Watson in Cleveland, it would make sense to bring Will Fuller on board as well.

The two are former teammates from Watson’s time in Houston, and they were a good pairing.

However, the one drawback to getting him is his history of injuries.

The Browns can use this guy as well as Will Fuller. I understand the injury concerns with Fuller but we don’t have to use him on every down. I’m worried about the WR depth. — Mr. Johnny (@StreetWiseEA) July 24, 2022

But that doesn’t keep some Browns fans from wanting Fuller in Cleveland.

When he’s healthy, he’s a good receiver that averages nearly 15 yards a reception.

His last season with Watson was his best, as he had 53 receptions and 879 receiving yards with eight touchdowns.

However, those numbers could have been better if he didn’t miss five games that season with injury issues.

It proves that he’s good when he’s healthy.

So taking a chance on him wouldn’t be a terrible option, as he’s worked with Watson before.

1. T. Y. Hilton

If the Browns want a top tier receiver that’s still on the market to pair with Cooper, T. Y. Hilton is the best bet.

While multiple injuries hampered his 2021 season, he’s still a player that can help the Browns.

His mix of experience and playing ability give him the things the Browns might look for in an additional receiver.

However, if the Browns are worried about his latest injuries, they could use him behind Peoples-Jones.

Giving him some time on the field at least gives the Browns one more weapon in their offensive arsenal.

But one thing he won’t be is a long-term receiver for the team, meaning they need to hope he’d take a one-year deal.

If he would, and the price is right, then signing him wouldn’t hurt.

He can bring so much to the team, and help with the rookies who will take over in Cleveland one day.