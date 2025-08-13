Nick Wright Calls For Browns To Make Big Shedeur Sanders Move

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has captured attention following his standout preseason performance against the Carolina Panthers.

The fourth-string quarterback received his most extensive playing time of the preseason and delivered results that have analysts reconsidering his position on the depth chart.

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright believes Sanders has earned a promotion based on his recent showing and the struggles of other quarterbacks in camp.

“If they were to play a game that mattered tomorrow, [Shedeur Sanders] should be their backup. He has done enough to move up, at least temporarily, on the unofficial depth chart. Dillon Gabriel has been banged up and has struggled massively at camp. The only fair reading of it is: Gabriel is now the one chasing,” Wright said during a recent segment of ‘First Things First.’

“If they were to play a game that mattered tomorrow, he should be their backup… The only fair reading of it is: Gabriel is now the one chasing.”@getnickwright reacts to Shedeur Sanders’ debut: pic.twitter.com/4Ihp1tmpip — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 11, 2025

Sanders completed 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut.

He also added 19 rushing yards against a Carolina defense that came ready to test the rookie in his first NFL action.

His calm demeanor under pressure has generated excitement among fans desperate to see a young quarterback emerge as a long-term solution.

The enthusiasm surrounding Sanders reflects the Browns fanbase’s hunger for stability at the position after years of uncertainty.

While no quarterback should be viewed as a guaranteed success regardless of draft position, Sanders has shown early signs that he can adapt to the NFL’s demanding pace.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has taken a measured approach despite the growing calls for Sanders to move up the depth chart.

The rookie’s preseason showing has certainly strengthened his case for a larger role when the regular season arrives.

NEXT:

Former QB Says Browns Got 'A Steal' In NFL Draft