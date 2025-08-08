Nick Wright Names ‘Dream Scenario’ For Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his preseason debut on Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

The fifth-round draft pick has generated considerable buzz during training camp, with his first live game action drawing attention.

The speculation surrounding Sanders has reached beyond Cleveland, with analysts beginning to project potential scenarios for his future development.

FOX’s Nick Wright recently outlined what he called a “dream scenario” for the rookie quarterback.

“A best-case scenario for Shedeur. If I’m Shedeur, I am hoping beyond hope, I get three quarters, that I look decent, and the Los Angeles Rams call the Browns. So, I can be their third-string quarterback because the Rams’ story right now is Matt Stafford’s got a bad back. That is really concerning, and their backup quarterback, while a fine backup quarterback, has his own injury concerns, which is Jimmy Garoppolo,” Wright said.

"If I'm Shedeur I am hoping beyond hope that I look decent and the Los Angeles Rams call the Browns"@getnickwright says Shedeur Sanders' dream scenario is to wind up with Sean McVay in LA pic.twitter.com/jQRMrnnpb5 — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) August 7, 2025

Wright’s reasoning centers on the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback depth concerns. Matthew Stafford continues dealing with back problems that have persisted throughout his career.

Jimmy Garoppolo, while experienced, brings his own injury history that raises questions about reliability.

This situation could create an ideal development opportunity for Sanders. He would join a team without immediate pressure to compete for the starting role since Stafford remains entrenched.

Should both Stafford and Garoppolo face health issues during the season, the Rams would avoid relying on Stetson Bennett as their primary backup option.

Wright believes this arrangement benefits everyone involved. The Rams acquire a developmental quarterback with upside potential.

The Browns could flip their fifth-round investment for a fourth-round pick, gaining value in the process.

The Cleveland quarterback situation remains one of the most closely watched storylines this offseason.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Sanders, and newly signed Tyler Huntley are all competing for the starting position after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury created an opening atop the depth chart.

