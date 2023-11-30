Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Wright Places Browns Star Atop His MVP Pyramid

Nick Wright Places Browns Star Atop His MVP Pyramid

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Just two Cleveland Browns have been named MVP at least once in franchise history.

Legendary RB Jim Brown did it three times, but it hasn’t happened since QB Brian Sipe did it in 1980.

Hopefully, that streak will finally come to an end this season, and according to FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright, it should.

Talking on his “First Things First” show, Wright put Browns star Myles Garrett at the top of his MVP pyramid, followed by Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts one tier below, then Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and C.J. Stroud, and then Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, and T.J. Watt.

Unfortunately, the MVP award has been mostly reserved for quarterbacks throughout the course of history, and that’s especially true in today’s era.

Also, no defensive player has taken the award home since the legendary Lawrence Taylor back in 1986.

Then again, Garrett has been arguably the most dominant unit in the league throughout the course of the season, leading the NFL with 13.0 sacks and logging 49 total pressures to anchor the league’s best defense.

Garrett should be a lock to run away with Defensive Player of the Year honors for the first time in his career, barring a major disaster.

But it’s time the league starts giving credit where it’s due and acknowledging the defensive players’ contributions as much as they do with quarterbacks, especially considering the fact that playing defense has become much more difficult under the new set of rules.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares His Thoughts On Matthew Stafford

5 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

NBA Legend Paid A Visit To Browns Before Practice

5 hours ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Former NFL Player Gives Big Reason Why Browns Signed Joe Flacco

5 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Analyst Highlights 1 Advantage Joe Flacco Will Give Browns

6 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Native Tries To Recruit Travis Kelce To Play For Browns

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls plays in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Kevin Stefanski Confirms QB Plans For Rams Game

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans React To Today's Myles Garrett News

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Insider Shares Troubling Update On Myles Garrett

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Reporter Has Joe Flacco Suggestion For Rams Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Receives Unique Pro Football HOF Honor

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Made Multiple Roster Moves Tuesday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns D-Line Celebrated A Rookie Tradition In Expensive Way

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

The Browns Have The AFC North's Leading Rusher

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns coach Chris Tabor

Former Browns Coordinator Set To Become Interim HC

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Numbers 1 Year After Making His Browns Debut

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Insider Claims Browns Feel 'Comfortable' Playing 16-Year Veteran QB This Week

3 days ago

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson

Browns Defender Ran Into Legendary Boxer While In Los Angeles

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Analyst Claims Super Bowl-Champion QB Gives Browns Only Shot To Win Vs. Rams

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II Shares His Thoughts On Matthew Stafford

No more pages to load