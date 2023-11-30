Nick Wright Places Browns Star Atop His MVP Pyramid

Just two Cleveland Browns have been named MVP at least once in franchise history.

Legendary RB Jim Brown did it three times, but it hasn’t happened since QB Brian Sipe did it in 1980.

Hopefully, that streak will finally come to an end this season, and according to FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright, it should.

Talking on his “First Things First” show, Wright put Browns star Myles Garrett at the top of his MVP pyramid, followed by Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts one tier below, then Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and C.J. Stroud, and then Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, and T.J. Watt.

.@getnickwright's MVP Pyramid: Garrett

Dak | Hurts

Mahomes | Tyreek | Stroud

Lamar | CMC | Watt Where should Brock Purdy be? pic.twitter.com/gNg9nAQaro — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 30, 2023

Unfortunately, the MVP award has been mostly reserved for quarterbacks throughout the course of history, and that’s especially true in today’s era.

Also, no defensive player has taken the award home since the legendary Lawrence Taylor back in 1986.

Then again, Garrett has been arguably the most dominant unit in the league throughout the course of the season, leading the NFL with 13.0 sacks and logging 49 total pressures to anchor the league’s best defense.

Garrett should be a lock to run away with Defensive Player of the Year honors for the first time in his career, barring a major disaster.

But it’s time the league starts giving credit where it’s due and acknowledging the defensive players’ contributions as much as they do with quarterbacks, especially considering the fact that playing defense has become much more difficult under the new set of rules.