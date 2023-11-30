Greg Newsome II Shares His Thoughts On Matthew Stafford

Greg Newsome and the rest of the Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams.

And once again, a team that looked quite beatable earlier is playing good football heading into Browns week.

Los Angeles is as healthy as they’ve been all year, with Cooper Kupp, Puca Nacua, and Kyren Williams back active.

But Newsome knows it’s the quarterback who makes an offense roll, and he had some thoughts about Matthew Stafford.

As shared by the Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette beat writer Scott Petrak:

#Browns CB Greg Newsome II on Rams QB Matthew Staffford pic.twitter.com/bImkHzuRUm — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 29, 2023

Cleveland’s young cornerback cautioned those who rely on a stat sheet to judge a player.

Stafford, coming off a hand injury of his own, has not put up the big numbers of years past.

But there is a lot to be said about efficiency, such as the 75% completion rate and 4 touchdowns he had last week.

That prompted Newsome to call the Rams’ passer one of the better QBs he’ll face.

Jim Schwartz’s defense boasts the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL.

But teams don’t stay on top by overlooking anybody, much less a savvy veteran with an arm like Stafford.

That’s why Newsome promises he and his teammates will watch him and be ready to go on every snap.

Los Angeles comes off a 37-14 dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

And while Stafford was impressive, Schwartz is just as concerned about the Rams’ running backs.

Kyren Williams and veteran Royce Freeman combined for 281 total yards and 3 touchdowns against Arizona.

Newsome and the rest of the Browns defense have to be wary of every player on the Rams offense.