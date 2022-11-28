Browns Nation

Njoku’s Post Game Soundbyte Is As Good As The Catch

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It is too early to know if Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku‘s clutch one-handed fourth down catch turns around the 2022 season.

However, Njoku was very clear as he spoke on the field after the Browns’ overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Njoku’s words could be a rallying cry and more locker-room motivation for the 2022 4-7 Browns.

 

Along With Best Catch, Njoku Wins Best Soundbyte

Njoku took the microphone and was very clear.

He said:

“We’re not done.”

Njoku questioned who and what thought the Browns were finished as of Week 12.

He implied that any idea that the Browns were giving up is ridiculous.

Njoku added:

“That s$#t is dead.”

He later tweeted this was a “great team win”.

 

Browns Played With Belief

This was a Browns team that was down at points of this game but never out.

They hung in and persevered in a way that fans have not seen in weeks.

Njoku’s amazing fourth-down touchdown catch could be what this team needs to propel them onto a winning streak.

As Coach Stefanski noted after the game, the Browns played with belief.

 

AFC North Is Still Up For Grabs

As hard as it is to fathom after watching the Browns lose tough games this season, they are still in the hunt for the AFC North division.

They are three games behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals who are tied at 7-4.

The Browns play the Bengals and Ravens in must-win back-to-back games, away at Cincinnati in Week 14 and home against Baltimore in Week 15.

Their chances may seem improbable but so was Njoku’s catch.

