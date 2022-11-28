Njoku’s Post Game Soundbyte Is As Good As The Catch

It is too early to know if Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku‘s clutch one-handed fourth down catch turns around the 2022 season.

all I want for the holidays is a framed version of this masterpiece 🖼️🤩 pic.twitter.com/ilC4vgIM0U — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2022

However, Njoku was very clear as he spoke on the field after the Browns’ overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Njoku’s words could be a rallying cry and more locker-room motivation for the 2022 4-7 Browns.

Along With Best Catch, Njoku Wins Best Soundbyte

Njoku took the microphone and was very clear.

He said:

“We’re not done.”

Njoku questioned who and what thought the Browns were finished as of Week 12.

He implied that any idea that the Browns were giving up is ridiculous.

Njoku added:

“That s$#t is dead.”

He later tweeted this was a “great team win”.

Great team win!!!!!!!! On to the next. — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) November 27, 2022

Browns Played With Belief

This was a Browns team that was down at points of this game but never out.

They hung in and persevered in a way that fans have not seen in weeks.

Njoku’s amazing fourth-down touchdown catch could be what this team needs to propel them onto a winning streak.

As Coach Stefanski noted after the game, the Browns played with belief.

setbacks pave the way for comebacks 📈 pic.twitter.com/AU3XjfEB2Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2022

AFC North Is Still Up For Grabs

As hard as it is to fathom after watching the Browns lose tough games this season, they are still in the hunt for the AFC North division.

Jags win. #Bengals now tied with Ravens atop the AFC North at 7-4. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 27, 2022

They are three games behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals who are tied at 7-4.

The Browns play the Bengals and Ravens in must-win back-to-back games, away at Cincinnati in Week 14 and home against Baltimore in Week 15.

Their chances may seem improbable but so was Njoku’s catch.