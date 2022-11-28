Browns Nation News And Notes (11/28/22)

It is Victory Monday, November 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are enjoying a huge and potentially season-saving victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It went down to the wire and beyond, the winning score came in an overtime touchdown run by Nick Chubb.

Jacoby Brissett beat his former mentor, Tom Brady.

Both were members of the 2016 New England Patriots.

News about the victory of Brissett’s Browns dominates the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Joel Bitonio On Jacoby Brissett

As a member of the Browns since 2014, Joel Bitonio has played for his share of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks, and his playing career spans many years beyond that.

For Bitonio to declare Jacoby Brissett as “one of his favorite quarterbacks he’s played with” speaks volumes as to how much respect he has for him.

Bitonio said after the game that Brissett “has played better than 3-7, he deserved a few more wins.”

And Bitonio wanted to send the team-focused Brissett “off with a win.”

#Browns Joel Bitonio on sending Brissett off with a win: He never talks about himself but in the back our minds we had to get him one more. He has played better than 3-7, he deserved a few more wins. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) November 28, 2022

Joel Bitonio told me that Jacoby Brissett is one of his favorite quarterbacks he’s played with #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 27, 2022

2. Jacoby Brissett On David Njoku’s Catch

Jacoby Brissett was the first to admit he threw the fourth-down pass to David Njoku too high.

When he saw Njoku pull it in in spectacular one-handed fashion he “could have ran up and kissed him”.

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on David Njoku's touchdown catch: "I threw it and I thought I threw it too high and I was about to start crying. I saw him pull it down, and I was like, ‘I could have ran up and kissed him.’" — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 28, 2022

3. Nick Chubb The Record Breaker

Nick Chubb is consistently great evidenced by his recent accomplishment.

During Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, Chubb crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

This is his fourth consecutive season of accomplishing that, making him the first Browns running back to do that since the great Jim Brown.

Congratulations to Nick Chubb for being the 1st #Browns RB to rush for 1,000yds in 4 consecutive years since the GOAT Jim Brown pic.twitter.com/PYNLaZeeDe — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 27, 2022

4. There Was A “Lucky” Skunk Seated In Section 140

What is it with animals in the stadium and Browns wins?

On Sunday, a skunk was in section 140.

there’s a skunk in section 140 at the #Browns game — Madison Kerley (@madisondkerley) November 27, 2022

That possum needs to be at every Browns game from now on.

(Also Baker Mayfield) pic.twitter.com/J41uogMc8W — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 21, 2018

The Cleveland #Browns are 2-0 when wild animals are in First Energy Stadium pic.twitter.com/x8Irtyd78J — Stephen (@Scuba_Steve26) November 27, 2022

He turned out to be a lucky charm just like his predecessor, the possum in 2018.

Happy Victory Monday Browns fans!