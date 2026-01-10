Not Everyone Agrees That Jim Schwartz Should Be Browns’ Next Coach

Jim Schwartz has been such an important part of the Cleveland Browns over the last few years, so it’s not surprising to hear he is a prime candidate to take over Kevin Stefanski’s role as head coach.

The team’s defense has improved in huge ways under Schwartz, which is ironically one of the reasons why some people don’t want to see him get the promotion to head coach. While speaking on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Lance Reisland said Schwartz should remain as defensive coordinator in the new season. If Schwartz takes on the big job of HC, the team’s defense could be negatively affected.

“So even if he is the head coach, the defense won’t be the same because most likely he won’t be calling it. I do think he would be an outstanding head coach, but I think he’s a better coordinator,” Reisland said.

Since coming back to the Browns in 2023, Schwartz has thought outside the box and created a defensive scheme that works perfectly for this team, and especially players such as Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett. While getting promoted could help Schwartz impact the entire team, he would also lose some of his grip on defense.

Parting ways with Stefanski was a big move from the Browns. And even though many fans were complaining about him, there is a chance that his departure could hurt the team in some ways. Promoting Schwartz might sound smart, but it would also create even more change at such a crucial point for the team.

Schwartz has talent, and he could be a great head coach, but perhaps now is not the time to risk changing the Browns’ stellar defense.

