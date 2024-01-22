Notable QB Coach Makes Strong Statement About Browns OC Candidate

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Since his departure, news has been swirling about who the potential replacement will be.

In addition to veterans with coaching experience, such as Tim Kelly and others, another name is very much in the mix.

According to numerous sources, including Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns are expected to interview the current quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, Jerrod Johnson.

While there are mixed feelings about Johnson as an offensive coordinator candidate, Elite 11 quarterback coach Quincy Avery believes that becoming an offensive coordinator is just the first step for Johnson (via Quincy Avery on Twitter.)

JJ gonna be a HC real soon. https://t.co/6NgGyMcWMS — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) January 21, 2024

Avery has had the chance to coach numerous NFL quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson of the Browns and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

As such, he knows what to look for in other quarterback coaches, and he believes that Johnson has what it takes to make the big time.

If his work with C.J. Stroud of the Texans is any indicator of his full coaching ability, it’s hard to say that Avery is wrong.

At the same time, however, the quarterback’s coach is the most responsibility that Johnson has had as a coach, and he’s only been doing it for one year.

Because of his lack of experience, it should come as no surprise that not everyone is on board with the idea of hiring Johnson.

We’ll know more after Johnson interviews with the Browns this week, as well as who else might be a candidate.