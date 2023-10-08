Browns Nation

Stats Confirm 1 Browns Player May Be Becoming ‘Elite’

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns defense has been elite through the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

While Myles Garrett and the front seven punish opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks in the trenches, the defensive secondary has paralyzed the passing game.

After Week 4, the Browns are first in total yards allowed (196.8) and passing yards allowed (125) per game.

Those numbers rank them fifth in points allowed per game (15), behind only the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens.

Of all the playmakers Cleveland has on defense, safety Grant Delpit deserves special mention.

As the Down With the Browns Podcast asked on Twitter, “Is Grant Delpit becoming an Elite Safety?”

They’ve backed up that claim by sharing Delpit’s stats of a team-leading 21 tackles, two deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble.

Those numbers led Pro Football Focus to give him an 85.4 overall grade and an 87.9 coverage grade.

Delpit, Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson have been lights out on the opponent’s passing game.

They allowed only 67 net passing yards for Joe Burrow in Week 1 and 200 on Kenny Pickett in Week 2.

They also surrendered 68 net yards to Ryan Tannehill and 165 to Lamar Jackson in Weeks 3 and 4.

The Browns will be in for a tough challenge in Week 6 as they face the San Francisco 49ers at home.

