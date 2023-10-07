Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Baker Mayfield Reveals His Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

Baker Mayfield Reveals His Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns was full of controversy.

From injuries to all the way to his father sharing a clip of Baker Mayfield seemingly refusing to throw him the football, his days in Cleveland were far from a success.

His relationship with his quarterback — both on and off the field — didn’t seem to be the best, and that obviously took a big toll on his numbers and reputation.

But now that the years have gone by, it seems like there are no hard feelings between him and Baker Mayfield, at least according to the former Oklahoma Sooner.

When asked about their relationship, Mayfield told Pat McAfee that it’s all water under the bridge and that a big part of maturing is not holding grudges, adding that they even chit chat from time to time (Via Awful Announcing).

Of course, having one of your teammate’s fathers talking trash about you on social media won’t do a lot to help your relationship.

Whether Mayfield purposely froze Beckham out or not is not for us to decide, but it was definitely a disappointing ending to a promising partnership.

At least both were able to spread their wings and thrive somewhere else.

Beckham went on to win a Super Bowl, and even though he’s struggled to stay healthy, he’s still a prime name in the game.

As for Baker, he seems to be getting his career back on track with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Pro-Bowler Explains Why Browns Teammates Were Frustrated With Deshaun Watson

6 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Gets Honest On Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

4 hours ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Makes An Admission About His Browns Exit

4 hours ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes What Browns Need To Show After Bye Week

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Reporter Notes 1 Browns Issue During Ravens Game

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns GM Comments On Running Game Without Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Defense Under Jim Schwartz

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Names Highest-Graded Browns Offensive Player This Season

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Graphic Shows Amari Cooper Co-Leads Notable NFL Category

2 days ago

Browns helmet

Browns Defender Shares Encouraging Message After Loss

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Browns' Impressive Defensive Turnaround From Last Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Talks Deshaun Watson's Injury

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes 1 Issue With Deshaun Watson's Week 4 Absence

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Names Star RB As Option For The Browns

3 days ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Reacts After Getting Major Honor From Browns

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On The Offensive Line

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Discusses Myles Garrett's Latest Injury Scare

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Star Berates Kevin Stefanski Over Deshaun Watson Comments

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Star Sends A Message To Browns Fans 'Hating' Him

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson's Absence Could Create Problems

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About 1 Browns Position Group After Ravens Game

5 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Notes What Went Wrong Against The Ravens

5 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass in front of Roquan Smith #0 of the Baltimore Ravens and Ronald Darby #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Has Fiery Reaction After Browns' Loss To Ravens

5 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Denzel Ward’s Notable Start To The Season

6 days ago

Former Pro-Bowler Explains Why Browns Teammates Were Frustrated With Deshaun Watson

No more pages to load