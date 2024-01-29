Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

The Cleveland Browns didn’t need a lot of time to find the right guy for their offense.

Even though most fans seemed to want Jerrod Johnson or Kellen Moore, the fit for Ken Dorsey seems to be quite good.

As a matter of fact, as much as the Buffalo Bills’ offense looked much better later in the season, Stefon Diggs’ production took a massive dip after he was fired.

As pointed out by NFL insider Nick Karns on Twitter, Diggs put up 73 receptions for 868 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games with Dorsey last season, as opposed to just 44 receptions for 388 yards and one score in nine games without him.

1 TD. https://t.co/IfDjErkeSH — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) January 29, 2024

The Browns already have a bona fide star in the passing game in Amari Cooper, so those numbers could be mouthwatering for him.

Even if they decide to move on from him, Dorsey has proven that he can help any guy put up big numbers in the passing game.

Perhaps they could even pursue Diggs, who might be on his way out of the Bills after a disappointing end of the season and all the talking he’s done about the team.

Whatever the case, Dorsey has found plenty of success with strong-armed quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson.

His offensive scheming and play design was never doubted, and while his playcalling often left some to be desired, Kevin Stefanski is known for being one of the best in the game in that regard, so this could be a match made in heaven for this team.