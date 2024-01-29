Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

By

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t need a lot of time to find the right guy for their offense.

Even though most fans seemed to want Jerrod Johnson or Kellen Moore, the fit for Ken Dorsey seems to be quite good.

As a matter of fact, as much as the Buffalo Bills’ offense looked much better later in the season, Stefon Diggs’ production took a massive dip after he was fired.

As pointed out by NFL insider Nick Karns on Twitter, Diggs put up 73 receptions for 868 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games with Dorsey last season, as opposed to just 44 receptions for 388 yards and one score in nine games without him.

The Browns already have a bona fide star in the passing game in Amari Cooper, so those numbers could be mouthwatering for him.

Even if they decide to move on from him, Dorsey has proven that he can help any guy put up big numbers in the passing game.

Perhaps they could even pursue Diggs, who might be on his way out of the Bills after a disappointing end of the season and all the talking he’s done about the team.

Whatever the case, Dorsey has found plenty of success with strong-armed quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson.

His offensive scheming and play design was never doubted, and while his playcalling often left some to be desired, Kevin Stefanski is known for being one of the best in the game in that regard, so this could be a match made in heaven for this team.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey's Biggest Job With The Browns

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Have 4 Potential Play-Callers on Coaching Staff

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Former Coach Notes Ken Dorsey’s Potential Impact On Deshaun Watson’s Career

4 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says 1 Player Helped Prove Kevin Stefanski's Value This Season

1 day ago

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

2 days ago

Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

2 days ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Have To 'Move Quickly' To Sign New Coach

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

4 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

5 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

5 days ago

Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey's Biggest Job With The Browns

No more pages to load