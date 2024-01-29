Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey’s Biggest Job With The Browns

There were a lot of questions about why the Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Hiring Ken Dorsey isn’t going to answer many of those questions.

It lends credence, however, to the “change for the sake of change” theory of Kevin Stefanski’s decisions.

But ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo led a discussion drilling down on Dorsey’s role in his new job (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

He agrees with his sidekick Aaron Goldhammer’s contention that the coordinator is primarily a quarterbacks coach.

Rizzo points out that Stefanski and Van Pelt did not get the best out of Deshaun Watson this season.

Despite a 4-1 record, Watson ranked in the bottom half of quarterbacks in most categories.

Enter Ken Dorsey, someone who coached Cam Newton during his best seasons before coming to Buffalo, and while he might have been a scapegoat for the Bills’ midseason slump, he earned Josh Allen’s praise.

Dorsey helped Allen work past some early challenges to become a top-tiered NFL quarterback.

Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl in an MVP season with Dorsey in his ear.

While Joe Flacco claims Watson can run the offense the same way he did, Dorsey might find another plan.

With a better supporting cast around his latest dual-threat quarterback, he will get the most out of Watson.

What Dorsey probably won’t do is call plays on Sunday, something that remains in Stefanski’s hands.

That allows the new coach to focus on Watson, keeping him engaged in the game plan and offensive theories.

Stefanski hopes such attention turns his franchise passer into a Super Bowl quarterback sooner rather than later.