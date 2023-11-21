Numbers Show The Browns Have Surpassed The Chiefs In Offensive Category This Season

Even under normal circumstances, it would be tough for the fans to believe that the Cleveland Browns would fare better than the Kansas City Chiefs offensively this season.

That’s why it’s even more surprising to see that, even without Deshaun Watson, the Browns have now scored more points (227) than the Chiefs (225) throughout the course of the season (Via More For You Cleveland).

Here’s a weird but yet true stat… the #Browns have scored more (227 points) than the Chiefs (225 points) this season despite awful circumstances the sky is not falling in Cleveland. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) November 21, 2023

Granted that the Chiefs haven’t been as explosive and consistent as per usual this season, but this is still remarkable and surprising.

The Browns were only able to have Watson on the field for a handful of games, and it’s not like he was lights out when he played, except for that epic second half against the Baltimore Ravens.

P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have been under center in his replacement, and while it hasn’t been pretty most of the time, the team is still 7-3 and with a legitimate chance to win the division.

Needless to say, their ability to go the distance will most likely be handicapped and severed by their quarterback’s ability to push them forward, and that’s obviously a major concern with the playoffs in sight.

But Kevin Stefanski and Jim Schwartz definitely deserve a ton of credit for the way the team has fared this season.

The Browns are perhaps the most resilient team in the league right now, and the kind of squad that’s just not going to back down or just give up, regardless of the opposition, the situation, or who’s starting at QB.