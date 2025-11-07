Numbers Spotlight Big Concern For QB Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns are halfway through the season, which is a great time to look at what’s gone right and what’s gone wrong. Unfortunately for the Browns, the latter category is much larger than the former.

ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi dug into Dillion Gabriel’s work as quarterback so far, and it wasn’t anything to write home about.

“The Browns have attempted the most passes per game (37.75) but rank 32nd in yards per attempt (5.0), one yard fewer than the next-closest team, the Tennessee Titans. Gabriel has also failed to push the ball downfield, ranking 30th out of 32 qualifying passers in air yards per attempt (5.7),” Oyefusi wrote.

In other words, Gabriel is throwing the ball a lot, but it isn’t resulting in much. The Browns have a strong defense but until their offense is able to match them, the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs will continue to dwindle. ESPN currently gives them just 0.1 percent odds of reaching the playoffs and even a few wins won’t raise that number by much.

Gabriel’s work as QB hasn’t inspired fans so far, and there are a few problems with him that coaching may not change. For example, many Browns followers worry that his size is holding him back. At 5-foot-11, it’s much harder for him to see the whole field and the choices in front of him, leading to bad passes, dropped balls, and unfortunate sacks.

Is Dillon Gabriel going to be the future? Idk What I do know is he’s good enough to win the TO battle & make this offense competitive He averaged 39 total TDs & only 6 INTs his last two years in college. He can definitely run this offense#Dawgpound

pic.twitter.com/Yt8D0hlAkf — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 4, 2025

Many people are wondering when the Browns will give Shedeur Sanders a chance at quarterback. Before the Browns make any choices about their future, it’s important that both Gabriel and Sanders spend time on the field so that the front office can make the right decision. Right now, Gabriel’s promotion to starting QB isn’t paying off, and many fans are growing restless.

