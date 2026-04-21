Oddsmakers Already See Trouble For Browns Ahead Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns have been hard at work attempting to make the most out of this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’ll radically change their fate next year. Fans are hoping for improvements from the Browns, but even the most devoted follower knows the road ahead could be rocky.

To that point, Nick Camino recently listed the pre-draft odds of who will win the AFC North division next year. The Browns are on the list, of course, but they’re dead last.

Cleveland holds the worst odds, at +1800, and they are behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (+450), Cincinnati Bengals (+230), and Baltimore Ravens (-120).

“Pre-NFL Draft odds to win the AFC North Division: Ravens -120, Bengals +230, Steelers +450, Browns +1800 (via @DKSportsbook),” Camino posted on X.

Pre-NFL Draft odds to win the AFC North Division: Ravens -120

Bengals +230

Steelers +450#Browns +1800 (via @DKSportsbook)

(H/T @BigKatSports) — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) April 21, 2026

The Browns knew they had their work cut out for them in 2026, but this list is a stark reminder of just how much people have counted them out.

It’s always vital to remember that these are betting odds, so they ultimately don’t mean anything. They are simply a snapshot of what fans and bettors believe about the Browns’ chances. But public perception isn’t born out of thin air, and there are reasons why people are so hesitant to throw their faith behind the Browns.

It’s also important to note that this is all before the draft. The Browns have a lot on the line, and if GM Andrew Berry is able to acquire promising rookies in the draft, these numbers could change. However, would they change enough to see Cleveland leapfrog over the Steelers or Bengals?

Finally, fans should remember that even though the Browns have the worst odds of winning the AFC North, that does not mean they won’t take a big leap forward in the new year. They may still trail their three competitors in the division, but the Browns could evolve in some meaningful ways.

Most Browns fans acknowledged that the path ahead is going to be a long one; they understand that Cleveland won’t flip a switch and suddenly become a totally transformed team overnight.

But progress could still be coming, despite how dire these odds currently are.

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Analyst Warns Browns About Forcing Pick At No. 6