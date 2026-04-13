Insider Questions Andrew Berry’s Draft Track Record

There is a line of thinking that suggests, perhaps correctly, that Andrew Berry saved his job as general manager of the Cleveland Browns with his strong results from the 2025 NFL Draft. Headlined by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, the class provided the team with a strong foundation for the future if those players can continue to produce as they did in their first seasons.

Now, Berry might have to do it again to stick around past this season. However, based on his previous five drafts, that may be unlikely.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic is questioning Berry’s draft track record, saying he has failed to add players at this year’s top positions of need, namely wide receiver and offensive tackle.

“Berry drafts young players with strong athletic traits. He’s failed in past chances to find big hits at offensive tackle and wide receiver, which adds an extra layer of uncertainty. The Browns might be playing for 2027, and specifically for next year’s quarterback search. But an immediate impact from the team’s three picks in the top 40 would be welcomed,” Jackson wrote.

Berry’s first draft pick after becoming general manager in January 2020 was at No. 10 overall in that year’s NFL Draft. The Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Willis Jr., and later added wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round.

In 2021, Cleveland drafted wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the third round and tackle James Hudson II in the fourth round. The following year, its first without a first-round pick thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade, it was wide receivers David Bell in the third round and Michael Woods II in the sixth round.

In 2023, Berry did find some success by drafting wide receiver Cedric Tillman in the third round and offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round, with both players still on the roster. Then, in 2024, wide receiver Jamari Thrash was selected in the fifth round.

Interestingly, in Berry’s best draft class to date, last year, the Browns did not select a wide receiver or an offensive tackle, opting for defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Schwesinger, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

It would be very difficult to bypass wide receiver and offensive tackle again, so if Berry wants to build upon his success, he will have to succeed at two positions that have mostly eluded him to date.

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