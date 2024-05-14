Oddsmakers Set Browns Week 1 Line Against Cowboys

While the season is more than three months away, NFL oddsmakers are already setting Week 1 lines for announced matchups.

After FOX Sports announced their late afternoon game for the season-opening weekend – a game featuring the Dallas Cowboys playing in Cleveland against the Browns – Las Vegas immediately set the popular bet lines for this contest.

Betting analyst Kurt Blakeway posted on Twitter a snapshot of the game’s opening bets, noting that the Browns have opened as a one-point favorite for the Week 1 contest.

#Browns open as 1 point favorites in Week 1. Where’s does this close? pic.twitter.com/hw2aLdCNXh — Kurt Blakeway (@KB_Bets) May 14, 2024

The game features two teams that made the NFL playoffs last season in their respective conferences.

Dallas last played in Cleveland in 2016, defeating the Browns 35-10 that season.

The Browns earned their revenge in 2020 – the last time these two teams met – as Cleveland pulled out a 49-38 victory in a Week 4 matchup in Texas.

Cleveland is coming off its best season since 2020, finishing with an 11-6 record despite having five different quarterbacks playing the position due to injuries.

Deshaun Watson – who battled injuries and played in only six games last season – is showing progress in his recovery and appears to be the likely Week 1 starter at quarterback.

The Browns will be debuting a new-look offense this season, spreading the field with three and four wide receiver sets.

Oddsmakers set the initial over/under line at 44.5 points, a respectable figure given Cleveland and Dallas both boast strong defenses.

Defensively, the Browns were the top-ranked defense in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed last season.

Cleveland’s defense mostly remained intact during the offseason.

