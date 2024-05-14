Browns Players React To Week 1 Opponent

Although the NFL Schedule will not be released until Wednesday, May 15, the league allows its broadcast partners to promote significant games in advance to build anticipation for the full release.

FOX Sports announced Monday the Browns’ Week 1 opponent as Cleveland will host the Dallas Cowboys on September 8 in the late-afternoon time slot.

Multiple members of the Browns roster have shared their thoughts on playing the Cowboys in the season-opening home game, a team that will have some heat heading into Cleveland Browns Stadium for the first time since 2016.

Browns tight end David Njoku – who recently shared his thoughts on Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons – was among the first to share his reaction to home opener, reposting from Cleveland’s official Twitter account his thoughts.

In a press conference for his charity softball game next month, Njoku spoke highly about the city where he’s played every season as a professional before directing his comments to Parsons.

“Talking down on Cleveland is something I won’t accept,” Njoku said during the press conference.

Njoku’s Twitter post wasn’t the only reaction shared by a member of the Browns.

Cleveland safety Rodney McLeod shared his thoughts about playing Dallas to open the season.

Other members of the defensive backfield – Greg Newsome II and Juan Thornhill – were ready to weigh in, too.

DAWG POUND let me hear some thoughts😤😤 https://t.co/VjSU7N1PsB — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) May 13, 2024

FOX Sports announced the game in advance of the regular schedule release due to its broadcast team.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will make his broadcasting debut for this Week 1 matchup, one that will have no competition as CBS airs the U.S. Open tennis tournament at that 4:25 p.m. time slot.

