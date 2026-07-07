Insider Explains What Browns Need From Carson Schwesinger In Year 2

The trade of Myles Garrett has opened up a great deal of opportunity for the remaining players on the Cleveland Browns. They have several candidates to become the “face of the defense,” which would be a notable honor on one of the league’s best units.

While Jared Verse could eventually be recognized as such after arriving from the Los Angeles Rams in the Garrett trade, there is a high-profile returning star who could easily step into the role. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger is coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign and looks ready to take an even bigger step forward in his second season.

Insider Ashley Bastock revealed what the Browns need from Schwesinger in Year 2, and that is to lead the defense into this next stage without the two-time Player of the Year.

“Schwesinger spent his rookie season chasing the football. Now he’ll spend his second season chasing something bigger. The Browns don’t need another award-winning campaign as much as they need their young linebacker to become the centerpiece of a defense entering a new era. For someone whose mindset is always ‘what’s next,’ that responsibility may be the biggest opportunity yet,” Bastock wrote.

As a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Schwesinger was a revelation in his first season. With 156 combined tackles, he threatened the NFL rookie record, falling short after sitting out the season finale with a leg injury. He also had 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, nine QB hits, three passes defended, and two interceptions.

It can reasonably be argued that Schwesinger was able to accomplish all of that because of all the attention opponents would pay to Garrett. Verse will be able to command some of that, as his pass-pressure stats rank among the best in the NFL, including when compared to Garrett, over his first two seasons.

Verse and Schwesinger both looked to be excited for the challenge during the one minicamp they shared this spring. With newcomer Quincy Williams, returning top-five pick Mason Graham, and a veteran secondary including Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Grant Delpit, and Ronnie Hickman, the Browns have Pro Bowl-level talent at every level of the defense.

Now, it is up to first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg to put all of the pieces in place and help the Browns live up to the high standard they established under Jim Schwartz.

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