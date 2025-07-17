One Fix Could Change Everything For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have four potential starting quarterbacks right now, none of whom might have the highest upside.

However, if one of them has a chance to potentially become not just a starter but also a star, it might be Shedeur Sanders.

Even so, Sanders is far from a flawless prospect, and it goes way beyond his glaring athletic and physical limitations.

He also needs to clean things up, technique-wise, if he wants to take the field this season.

With that in mind, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot argued that Sanders needed to improve his pocket presence, as he was way too prone to taking sacks:

“The other area Sanders must address is his pocket presence, but he’s made significant strides there too. At Colorado, he was sacked an FBS-high 94 times over the past two seasons, but he’s worked very hard to correct it since he tumbled from the projected first round of the draft to the fifth. His mentor Tom Brady advised him on draft weekend to study, study, study, and Sanders has done just that. If he can reduce some of his drifting backwards and make quicker decisions, he’ll increase his chances,” Cabot wrote.

To be fair, Sanders did play behind a very questionable offensive line for most of his college tenure, so some of the sacks weren’t on him.

Then again, just like Cabot said, he also showed a worrisome tendency to drift backwards, and his constant patting of the ball also hurt his release time every now and then.

Fortunately, Sanders has been working around the clock to get better since the NFL Draft’s humbling experience.

Also, if given a chance, which sounds like a big ‘if’ at this point in time, he would play behind a strong offensive line in Cleveland, assuming everybody stays healthy, so that should also help his case.

When given enough time, Sanders was usually a good decision-maker, and while he won’t impress anyone with his arm strength or arm talent, he can certainly run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

