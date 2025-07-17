NFL Analyst Has Bold Trade Idea For Browns

The Cleveland Browns might win one, five, or fifteen games this season.

Nevertheless, above all things, they must figure out whether their quarterback of the future is on the team; that should be their No. 1 priority.

Notably, that’s why Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes they need to move on from Joe Flacco.

Pointing out one potential trade candidate for every team, Holder argued that there was no point in keeping the 40-year-old veteran on a one-year deal, not even if he seemed to be the best option:

“Flip QB Joe Flacco for draft picks. While Flacco could be the starting quarterback in Cleveland this year, let’s be honest, the Browns are going to have a tough time being a playoff contender this season. So, allowing Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders to see if they can be the franchise’s future behind center is a better long-term plan than trotting out a 40-year-old who is on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, trading Flacco would yield some draft capital from a team that could use a veteran backup,” Holder wrote.

The Browns have two first-round picks in next year’s draft.

That class is reportedly going to be stacked with potential stars at the most crucial position, potentially even including Arch Manning.

Even if Manning decides to return to college, there will be other suitable options, such as Drew Allar or Garrett Nussmeier.

Joe Flacco isn’t going to be a long-term solution at the position, regardless of how good he is this year.

With that in mind, it only makes sense that any of the younger players get an opportunity to make a case for themselves, even if it’s just as a backup.

Most signs point to the Browns’ quarterback of the future not even being in the league yet, so the team might do better turning Flacco’s one-year rental into more draft capital to keep adding youth to their ranks.

Of course, with the team coming off a three-win season, the coaching staff and front office might be thinking about saving their jobs and not about the long run right now.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Lands On Exclusive NFL List