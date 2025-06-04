Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Mason Graham’s Progress

The Cleveland Browns made a statement with their first-round selection, targeting a player who could transform their defensive front.

Mason Graham brings the type of interior presence that can disrupt opposing offenses from the moment he steps on the field.

The Michigan product has already caught the attention of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during early workouts.

When asked about Graham’s development during the second week of OTAs, Schwartz provided an honest evaluation of what he’s seen so far.

“It’s been an adjustment for [Mason Graham] just because of the style of play—reading blocks, protecting linebackers, and things like that. There has been some growing pains. He’s pretty far ahead right now. When we get pads on, that’ll be the next step, and then when you go live contact, that’ll be the next step. It’ll be a process for him. I do think there’s a lot of meat on the bone as far as his production,” Schwartz said.

Graham’s college numbers suggest he can handle the pressure that comes with Cleveland’s aggressive defensive scheme.

His 13.8% pass-rush win rate ranked ninth among interior defenders according to Pro Football Focus, demonstrating the kind of consistent disruption the Browns desperately needed.

The timing couldn’t be better for Cleveland’s defense. After struggling to generate consistent pressure beyond Myles Garrett last season, Graham represents another weapon that opposing offenses must account for.

His ability to collapse the pocket from the inside should create more opportunities for edge rushers to finish plays.

Graham’s resume includes significant contributions to Michigan’s 2023 College Football Playoff national championship run.

He earned All-Big Ten honors and unanimous All-American recognition during his three seasons with the Wolverines, proving he can perform when the stakes are highest.

