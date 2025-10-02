One Stat Proves Browns’ Defense Is Elite

Ever since Jim Schwartz arrived, the Cleveland Browns have had one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Under the heralded coordinator, they dominated the opposition in 2023, paving the way for a somewhat surprising trip to the playoffs.

Though they regressed slightly in 2024, they were still pretty good when they were at their best.

Considering that, it’s not much of a surprise to hear they’ve excelled in one important area during that time.

“Since 2023, the Browns defense has allowed the fewest first downs in the NFL, and it’s not even close,” Andrew Siciliano wrote on X.

The Browns have given up 611 first downs since 2023, far fewer than the Kansas City Chiefs, who are second with 703 allowed.

Of course, detractors could argue that it has to do with the fact that Cleveland’s opponents have been ahead on the scoreboard early and often, which is why they often try to drain the clock with long series running the ball, and that could be true to a degree.

Nevertheless, there’s no denying that the Browns have been dominant on defense for much of that time, and the stats and the eye test both back that up.

The Browns have outgained multiple opponents this season, and their defense has kept them in those games for the most part.

Unfortunately, special teams and the offense haven’t been up to the task.

Hopefully, making Dillon Gabriel the starting quarterback, beginning in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, will help with the latter, as it would be a shame to see a potentially generational defense go to waste.

