Insider Predicts ‘Significant Changes’ To Key Browns Unit

The Cleveland Browns brought Mike Bloomgren onto their staff to fix their offensive line.

Other than that, they didn’t do much to bolster a unit that took a massive step back in its first year without assistant coach Bill Callahan.

Perhaps the Browns thought they just needed to get back to full health and return to their usual blocking schemes to return to dominance.

While that made some sense, they’re now paying the price of not adding more talent.

After a recent trade for tackle Cam Robinson, insider Mary Kay Cabot said she believes the Browns will prioritize their offensive line next offseason.

“I think that they made a big firm commitment to the defense this year,” Cabot said . “The offensive tackles may have gotten a little bit of short shrift. I think they realize, they know that, by next year they have to make some significant changes to their offensive line.”

It’s not like they will have much of a choice.

Dawand Jones cannot stay healthy, as he has suffered three season-ending injuries in as many years in the NFL.

As for Jack Conklin, if he doesn’t retire, his injury history makes him unreliable.

Guard Joel Bitonio is still elite, but he may also be considering retirement after this season.

The Browns could retain Wyatt Teller and/or Ethan Pocic, but they would most likely still have to add at least three starters.

All things considered, the Browns could use one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on a left tackle, and holding on to Robinson may become part of the plan if he plays well the rest of this season.

