Patriots Have ‘Real Interest’ In Browns Potential Target

By

Former Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Not so long ago, Jacoby Brissett was starting as the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Unsurprisingly, that came with mixed results, as he’s not a starting-caliber quarterback, but he’s definitely one of the best backups there are in the game.

On top of that, he was a strong and beloved presence in the Browns’ locker room and a well-respected leader in Cleveland.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see the Browns attempt to trade for him last season, but the Washington Commanders had no interest in letting him walk.

Now, as a free agent, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports that the New England Patriots are looking to make a run at him and get him reunited with former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in Foxboro (via Chad Graff on Twitter).

This makes sense, as Brissett also knows what it’s like to play at Gillette Stadium.

Should that be the case, then a reunion with Joe Flacco in Cleveland would be an even bigger possibility, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

The Browns and Flacco reportedly have a mutual interest in getting him back on the team.

He thrived last season and became a fan favorite and a well-respected veteran within the organization, and he definitely earned the benefit of the doubt.

As for Brissett, he might even get an opportunity to be a starter again.

The Patriots are likely to take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, but whoever they pick might not be ready to be thrown into the fire right away, thus making it a more appealing destination for the veteran backup.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

