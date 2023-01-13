Browns Nation

Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Reportedly Staying In NE

By

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
 (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for the vacant defensive coordinator position.

An interview time and date have not been shared if in fact scheduled.

Thursday evening reporting may explain why there has been no follow-up communication about Mayo.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi is among the first to break the news that the Patriots are reportedly negotiating a long-term deal to keep him with the team.

In what capacity, is not yet known.

 

Mayo Is In High Demand

The Patriots’ decision could either have to do with the Browns’ interest in Mayo or the fact that Carolina wanted to interview him for a head coaching position which was reported earlier in the day.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport calls the Patriots’ move “unprecedented.”

 

Neither the Browns nor the Panthers have issued an update regarding Mayo’s candidacy for their vacant positions.

 

One More Interview Left To Schedule

Since Jim Schwartz interviewed on Wednesday and Brian Flores interviewed on Thursday, if Mayo is in fact out of the running, that leaves Sean Desai as the last man standing (that we know about) to interview for the job.

Desai is currently focused on preparations for Seattle’s wildcard game this weekend so a time and date for him would definitely not be planned yet.

 

Who Will It Be?

Many think Schwartz’s Cleveland Browns career history (he started as a scout in the Bill Belichick era) will help him get the job.

Others think that Brian Flores is the obvious choice, but he could be sought after for head coaching roles too.

The bottom line is no one knows who or what will transpire with Joe Woods’ former job just yet.

 

 

