Perrion Winfrey Will Bring Energy To Browns

NFL Combine
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating the members of its newest draft class after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Part of the draftees’ initiation into the NFL is the draft weekend communications with coaches, team executives, and the press.

Some are more memorable than others, and we can safely categorize new Browns DT Perrion Winfrey’s draft weekend communications as among the most interesting in recent years.

 

Winfrey Speaks With Berry And Stefanski

The Browns released footage of their communication with Winfrey when he was notified the Browns were drafting him.

Winfrey is excited, eager, and confident, and both Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have to love that.

The usually even keel Stefanski appears even to be hyped by Perry’s words.

 

Winfrey Speaks With Media

To say he has the right attitude is an understatement.

He says he is going to work and improve all the negatives of his game.

Winfrey also mentions working with Myles Garrett.

Garrett took notice of Winfrey’s lively encounter with the Cleveland media.

He shared some of Winfrey’s comments on his Instagram story.

Winfrey’s work ethic comes from his background which referenced.

He said: 

“I come from nothing. I never had nothing. That’s where this comes from, this grit, this passion.  Anything I ever had to get, it had to be taken.”

 

His Energy Is Contagious

It is hard not to be excited for a player like Winfrey.

His demeanor is centered around work and team, and that is exactly what the Browns need.

Garrett has been among the most vocal players on the defensive side of the ball, and Winfrey seems like he will be an excellent add-on in that department.

This fourth-round draft pick, at No. 108 overall, out of Oklahoma is definitely one to watch this summer and fall.

Welcome to Cleveland Perrion Winfrey!

