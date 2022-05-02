Perrion Winfrey Will Bring Energy To Browns

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating the members of its newest draft class after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Part of the draftees’ initiation into the NFL is the draft weekend communications with coaches, team executives, and the press.

Some are more memorable than others, and we can safely categorize new Browns DT Perrion Winfrey’s draft weekend communications as among the most interesting in recent years.

Winfrey Speaks With Berry And Stefanski

The Browns released footage of their communication with Winfrey when he was notified the Browns were drafting him.

Winfrey is excited, eager, and confident, and both Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have to love that.

Perrion Winfrey's energy was unmatched on his draft call with AB & Coach Stefanski pic.twitter.com/0YzqmS7oos — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The usually even keel Stefanski appears even to be hyped by Perry’s words.

Winfrey Speaks With Media

We think the Dawg Pound is gonna like Perrion Winfrey @BS_Cleveland pic.twitter.com/lWVuX0zTRV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 30, 2022

To say he has the right attitude is an understatement.

He says he is going to work and improve all the negatives of his game.

Winfrey also mentions working with Myles Garrett.

Garrett took notice of Winfrey’s lively encounter with the Cleveland media.

He shared some of Winfrey’s comments on his Instagram story.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett just posted a clip of the Perrion Winfrey presser from yesterday on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Ad5LnYMSI0 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 1, 2022

Winfrey’s work ethic comes from his background which referenced.

He said:

“I come from nothing. I never had nothing. That’s where this comes from, this grit, this passion. Anything I ever had to get, it had to be taken.”

Perrion Winfrey: "I come from nothing. I never had nothing. That's where this comes from, this grit, this passion. Anything I ever had to get, it had to be taken." That's actually a mild quote. He also said he's lining up next to Myles Garrett "and it's overwith." — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 30, 2022

His Energy Is Contagious

It is hard not to be excited for a player like Winfrey.

His demeanor is centered around work and team, and that is exactly what the Browns need.

Garrett has been among the most vocal players on the defensive side of the ball, and Winfrey seems like he will be an excellent add-on in that department.

Welcome to Cleveland, Perrion Winfrey pic.twitter.com/P8E65Muj5L — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

This fourth-round draft pick, at No. 108 overall, out of Oklahoma is definitely one to watch this summer and fall.

Welcome to Cleveland Perrion Winfrey!