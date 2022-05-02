Browns Nation News And Notes (5/2/22)

It is Monday, May 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue with voluntary offseason workouts.

Phase II is beginning which differs from Phase I in that coaches are allowed on the field with players.

Walk-throughs are permitted but no contact is allowed.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Latest On Landry

In spite of everything, the Browns still could be perceived as weak in the wide receivers’ room.

Amari Cooper is an outstanding addition, but the rest of the room lacks experience.

Rumors about Jarvis Landry can be more aptly called optimism among fans wanting him back.

Do you think the #Browns will bring back Jarvis Landry? pic.twitter.com/acdjQiDMqp — Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) May 2, 2022

He is one of several high-profile free agents still out there waiting for the right team and situation.

Is it Cleveland or perhaps closer to home in New Orleans?

It could be somewhere else.

Bleacher Report makes a case for Landry landing in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel‘s Omar Kelly, Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome has “been a fan of Landry for a while and tried to trade for him when he was with the Dolphins.”

Don't sleep on Jarvis Landry ending up with the Ravens. Ozzie Newsome has been a fan of Landry for a while and tried to trade for him when he was with the Dolphins. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 29, 2022

That would be an ultimate irony if it occurs.

2. Clowney Watch

The same Bleacher Report article referenced above has Jadeveon Clowney coming back to Cleveland.

There are so many reasons this makes sense yet it has not happened already.

The article says if the Browns had to pick one of the two players to come back, either Landry or Clowney, they would likely pick Clowney.

3. Putting The Draft In Perspective

There will be months to dissect the Browns draft class, but Dez (on Twitter) is spot on when thinking about it.

I've always talked myself into liking every #Browns draft…I mean you might as well have optimism because reality is who the hell knows until two years from now — Dez (@MustCavs) May 2, 2022

He wrote:

“I’ve always talked myself into liking every #Browns draft…I mean you might as well have optimism because reality is who the [email protected]&& knows until two years from now.”

