Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Insider Reveals Major Concern About Browns’ Potential QB Decision

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all on the roster, many expect the Cleveland Browns to cut or trade one of them before the season begins.

Instead, reports suggest the Browns are seriously considering carrying all four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster for the entire 2025 season.

This unconventional approach has drawn skepticism from analysts across the league.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently outlined a major concern with this strategy.

“But the impact of having four quarterbacks on the active roster shouldn’t be minimized. Although Cabot downplays (surely because the Browns have downplayed to her) having four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster by saying ‘the Browns can find a way to keep all four QBs by borrowing a spot from another position, even if it’s just until the trade deadline,’ giving up a roster spot along the offensive line or defensive line or running back room or some other position is a pretty big deal — especially as players suffer short-term injuries that make them unavailable on a given Sunday,” Florio wrote.

The financial aspect actually works in Cleveland’s favor. The four quarterbacks carry a combined cap hit of just $7.6 million.

However, roster construction tells a different story. Most NFL teams carry only two quarterbacks on their active roster, making Cleveland’s potential four-quarterback approach highly unusual.

Some believe Cleveland is using this scenario as leverage rather than genuine strategy.

By suggesting all four quarterbacks might stay, the Browns could increase trade value for players who might otherwise be considered expendable.

Teams rarely offer compensation for players they expect to be released, but maintaining the possibility that all four remain creates artificial scarcity.

The Browns may be redefining depth charts, but they risk sacrificing crucial positions to accommodate an oversized quarterback room.

