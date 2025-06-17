Peter Schrager Reveals What He’s Hearing About Shedeur Sanders

While most fifth-round picks face an uphill battle for meaningful playing time, one rookie quarterback is already turning heads and changing perceptions within the organization.

Shedeur Sanders, the former Colorado standout, has quickly made his presence felt despite being selected on Day 3 of the draft.

With Cleveland lacking a clear starter heading into the season, the door has swung wide open for competition among the quarterbacks on the roster.

NFL insider Peter Schrager took notice of Sanders’ early impact, sharing his observations on The Pat McAfee Show following the team’s minicamp activities.

“I’ve heard he’s been outstanding in the building,” Schrager said. “At no point did anyone say he’s a bad kid or that he wasn’t going to get along with veterans. I mean, this is a guy who has been training to be a professional football player since the day he was born and is ready for this moment.”

The Browns officially signed Sanders to a four-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, solidifying his place in what promises to be a competitive quarterback battle.

He joined veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with Dillon Gabriel, in fighting for snaps behind an uncertain depth chart.

Deshaun Watson remains on the roster but faces questions about his 2025 availability following January’s Achilles surgery.

With both Flacco and Pickett potentially hitting free agency next spring, Sanders’ affordable deal could prove valuable if he secures a significant role as a rookie.

The 23-year-old will have another opportunity to showcase his abilities when training camp opens next month, potentially earning first-team reps under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

NEXT:

Browns Make Interesting Staff Change In Front Office