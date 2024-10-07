PFF Gives Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Highest Grade Against Commanders

The Cleveland Browns posted their worst performance as a team on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, losing the game 34-13 for their third consecutive loss.

Despite Cleveland’s failures on offense and defense, a handful of players were able to post strong individual performances.

PFF handed out grades for every Browns player in Week 5, and an unsurprising name rose to the top of the list.

The X account PFF CLE Browns shared on the medium that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had the best game of any Cleveland athlete on Sunday, receiving a 90.2 score for his efforts against the Commanders.

The highest-graded Browns in Week 5 vs the Commanders: 🥇 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 90.2

🥈 Winston Reid – 89.7

🥉 Myles Garrett – 74.7

🏅 Devin Bush – 71.7

🏅 Za'Darius Smith – 70.7 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/laOeWN0W8a — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 7, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah finished the game with five tackles – two of which went for losses – as well as recording an interception and a sack.

The 90.2 mark is one of the highest grades a Cleveland player has received this year for a single contest.

Following Owusu-Koramoah were the next four highest-ranked players, a list that was comprised entirely of defensive players.

Linebacker Winston Reid received an 89.7 mark for his efforts, which included eight tackles, two pass deflections, and 0.5 sacks.

Defensive end Myles Garrett scored a 74.7 mark on Sunday despite not recording a single stat.

Linebacker Devin Bush was fourth on the list with a 71.7 score after he led the team in tackles with 10 on Sunday.

Bush also broke up one pass during the afternoon.

Finally, defensive end Za’Darius Smith scored a 70.7 grade for the Browns as he recorded three tackles and a sack against the Commanders.

No offensive players were recognized in a game where the Browns recorded just 212 total yards against the Washington defense.

