Dan Patrick Says Browns Should Be ‘Embarrassed’ For Not Re-Signing Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2023 campaign with a veteran quarterback at the helm due to the injuries and issues surrounding a bevy of other signal callers that season, including a season-ending injury to starter Deshaun Watson.

That veteran quarterback was Joe Flacco.

In his short time with the Browns, Flacco helped Cleveland secure its second playoff berth in four seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Despite his success, Cleveland cut its ties with Flacco after his brief stint, and insiders revealed this week that the Browns’ front office never reached out to the quarterback about staying in Cleveland.

Not re-signing Flacco is something veteran analyst Dan Patrick has an issue with.

On “The Dan Patrick Show” Monday morning, the analyst made a strong statement about the team’s lack of interest in Flacco.

“They chose not to bring Joe back because they didn’t a quarterback controversy,” Patrick said, adding, “They bring in Jameis (Winston) for the same amount of money that Joe is making in Indianapolis. That, to me, is embarassing.”

Flacco signed with the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, and he has been impressive in his two appearances this season.

In relief against the Steelers, Flacco completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns to give the Colts a 27-24 win over the Steelers.

On Sunday, Flacco had another strong game, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes.

In less than two full games, Flacco has 527 yards while the Watson has accumulated only 852 passing yards in five full games.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Has Surprising Take On Play-Calling Role