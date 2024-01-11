Browns Nation

PFF Gives Myles Garrett Notable Honor For 2023 Season

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the best defensive player in the league right now, and it goes way beyond the stat sheet.

Myles Garrett has been an unstoppable force, and his presence out there has allowed other players, like Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, to thrive.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him being named the PFF Defensive Player of the Year.

PFF took to Twitter to congratulate him on this honor, giving him a PFF grade of 94.0, thanks to his 18.3 percent pressure rate and his 27.5 percent win rate.

Garrett finished the season with four forced fumbles, 14.0 sacks, 33 solo tackles, and one fumble recovery.

He didn’t lead the league in some defensive stats like other players, but he made a bigger impact because of the sole fact that he was able to do all that while being double and triple-teamed in every single snap, not getting a single call, and still being able to shake off his opposition to get to the opposing quarterback.

Jim Schwartz led the Browns’ defense to the top, and it was mostly thanks to their anchor.

Garrett had the best season of his career and is the odds-on favorite to take the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award home for the first time.

Nonetheless, he knows all of that will be meaningless unless the Browns keep shocking the world and going the distance, and he’ll be as locked in as ever when they hit the road for their matchup with the Houston Texans.

