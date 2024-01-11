Browns Could Be Without 7 Players For Texans Game

For a while, it looked as though the Cleveland Browns would be as healthy as can be expected for their next game.

Several beat reporters went to social media to note that only their kicker and rookie receiver were not on the field.

But it wouldn’t fit the 2023 Browns narrative to enter Wild Card Weekend without some injury concerns.

And the Athletics’ Zac Jackson followed up a more optimistic post with the team’s official injury report (via Zac Jackson on Twitter)

Browns game statuses G. Delpit – out

M. Ford – questionable

D. Hopkins – out

P. Strong – questionable

J. Thornhill – questionable

C. Tillman – out

D. Ward – questionable (knee) https://t.co/a5T9WHKIqt — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 11, 2024

When Cleveland activated Grant Delpit from the injured reserve, fans’ expectations were that he would play.

Instead, he is among the biggest names ruled out against the Texans, but he isn’t the biggest surprise on the report, as that designation goes to Denzel Ward.

Ward got a pair of unlimited practices in this week as he recovers from his shoulder injury.

But he earns the questionable status after injuring his knee in Thursday’s practice.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says his All-Pro corner’s availability is legitimately questionable.

Ward will likely get an MRI at some point, but a decision might not come until game day.

As expected, kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and Cedric Tillman (concussion) are ruled out.

Calf injuries make Juan Thornhill and Mike Ford questionable, but they are leaning toward playing.

Pierre Strong (back) joined Thornhill and Ford as questionable but was also on the practice field Thursday.

Riley Patterson will handle the kicking duties, and David Bell could see more action with Tillman sidelined.

Cleveland’s report is also notable for dropping Amari Cooper (heel), who is expected to be at full strength.