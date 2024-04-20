PFF Highlights Elite Honor For Browns Legend

With much of the focus on the 2024 NFL Draft, one media outlet has decided to take a step back, rewinding to former draft classes and offering grades for each player.

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed the top-ranked player from the 2007 NFL Draft class with the team’s choice of this offensive lineman.

PFF CLE Browns posted to Twitter Friday the results of a star-studded draft class from 14 seasons ago, and Cleveland offensive tackle Joe Thomas graded the highest among that group.

Joe Thomas was the best of a stacked 2007 Draft Class 🌟 pic.twitter.com/4p7nlbOZrc — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) April 19, 2024

Thomas played for 11 seasons with the Browns after being selected with the No. 3 pick that year.

He was a six-time First-team All-Pro and a two-time Second-team All-Pro, earning those honors in six of his first nine seasons.

Thomas was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

The offensive tackle is already a member of the Browns Ring of Honor, having started in every one of his 167 career games.

Thomas was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

In college at Wisconsin, Thomas won the Outland Trophy in 2006 as the nation’s best offensive lineman.

Other members of the loaded 2007 draft class include defenders Eric Weddle, Darrelle Revis, and Patrick Willis.

Thomas was not the only offensive lineman on the list as San Francisco’s Joe Staley also graded among the top-10 players from 2007.

Other members from the offensive side of the football include Marshawn Lynch, Calvin Johnson, and Adrian Peterson.

