Friday, April 19, 2024
Insider Shares Bold Jerome Ford Prediction For 2024

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

This week, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry addressed star running back Nick Chubb’s condition as the runner continues to rehab his knee injury this offseason.

With Chubb’s availability for 2024 a mystery, most analysts are cautious in predicting how much of an impact Chubb will have for the 2024 season.

Team insider Tony Grossi is not one of those analysts.

ESPN Cleveland shared “The Daily Grossi” podcast on Twitter Friday evening, and Grossi was frank in his assessment that Jerome Ford – and not Chubb – would lead the team in rushing yards this season.

Starting at the 6:00 mark of the video, Grossi detailed why he believes Ford will become the leading rusher for Cleveland this year.

Ford’s fortunes are tied directly to Chubb’s return, Grossi explained, adding that he believes Chubb will not be ready for action in Week 1.

Grossi said that he did not think Ford would end up with 1,000 yards rushing this season, but he surmised Ford is the lead back of Cleveland’s loaded running back room.

The Browns signed two running backs in D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines this offseason to compete with John Kelly Jr., Chubb, and Ford.

Earlier in the podcast, Grossi had said that Chubb’s contract was also an indication that the Browns do not expect the veteran running back to return to action anytime soon.

Last week, the Browns announced a restructured contract for Chubb, reducing his salary from over $12 million this season to over $2 million guaranteed for 2024 with incentives that could reach up to $10 million in total for the star athlete.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

