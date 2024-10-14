PFF Mock Draft Reveals Interesting Choice At QB For Browns

The Browns have started the season at 1-5, and Cleveland is one of four teams that have that dubious mark after six weeks of action.

Despite multiple teams holding this distinction, several mock drafts have listed the Browns among the top teams in 2025’s NFL Draft, suggesting Cleveland will be among the worst teams in the league this season.

After the Browns’ Week 6 loss to Philadelphia, PFF moved the Browns up to the No. 2 overall draft selection in 2025.

PFF also updated which athlete the Browns would draft in that spot.

In an article on PFF, the Browns are slated to choose Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the team’s No. 2 overall selection in the site’s mock draft.

Analyst Gordon McGuinness wrote the article, proposing Milroe as one of three offensive players the team would select over the first three rounds.

“Milroe will compete with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and MIami’s Cam Ward to be the first quarterback off the board, but as things stand, he is the highest-ranked player at the position on PFF’s Big Board,” McGuinness said.

McGuinness’ reason for selecting Milroe is the quarterback’s ability to protect the football, having only turned the football over 1.8 percent of the time through seven weeks.

In addition to Milroe, McGuinness wrote that Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons and Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals would be the team’s second- and third-round picks, respectively.

Cleveland’s offense has been one of the worst in the league this season, averaging just over 240 total yards per outing in 2024.

