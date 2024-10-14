Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back About Kevin Stefanski’s QB Decision

With the Cleveland Browns losing their fourth consecutive contest, analysts are no longer holding back their thoughts about the failures plaguing this football team.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” host Jay Crawford is a part of that group.

On X, the sports program shared a clip from today’s show as Crawford did not hold back his thoughts on head coach Kevin Stefanski or his decision to keep quarterback Deshaun Watson as the team’s starter ahead of their home contest this week against Cincinnati.

“To Kevin Stefanski, if you’re being told to play Deshaun Watson, you should resign today; you should leave, or make them fire you so you get paid,” Crawford said.

The #Browns are 1-5, and @JaycrawfordCLE didn't hold back on how he feels now about Kevin Stefanski and the Browns front office

Despite four consecutive losses, Stefanski has been steadfast in his opinion of Watson, keeping him locked into the starting lineup despite going six straight games without surpassing the 200-yard passing mark.

It’s a decision that Crawford said made him change his mind on Stefanski’s abilities as a coach.

“(Stefanski has) slowly in six games moved from the category of a good coach who is capable of doing bad in the course of a game … now, because he’s doubling down on stupid, he’s a bad coach capable of coaching good football,” Crawford said.

Crawford added that he believes the Browns continue to rely on Watson due to the magnanimous contract the team gave its quarterback after trading Houston for his services.

The analyst compared Watson to Akili Smith – the No. 3 overall selection at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in 1999 – and former No. 1 overall draft pick JaMarcus Russell in terms of historically bad quarterback play from high draft picks.

