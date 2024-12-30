Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Names 5 Highest-Graded Browns From Sunday’s Game

PFF Names 5 Highest-Graded Browns From Sunday’s Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns had one of their worst offensive showings of the season, scoring just three points in a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Cleveland’s offense coughed up two turnovers and gave the Dolphins the football back three more times by failing to convert on fourth-down attempts, leading to Sunday’s abysmal showing.

While the offense wasn’t up to the task, the Browns’ defense had a solid showing in the team’s final home game of the 2024 NFL regular season.

That was reflected in PFF’s scores from Sunday’s game as four of the top five highest-graded players were from the defensive side of the football.

PFF named Myles Garrett as the highest-ranked player from Week 17’s outing as the defensive end scored an 89.2.

Garrett became the first NFL player to record 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons on Sunday, earning two more sacks to reach that plateau against the Dolphins.

The defensive end is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks with Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson.

Following Garrett was safety Rodney McLeod as he scored a 76.5 mark against the Dolphins in Week 17.

McLeod – who announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of the season – has been ranked among the PFF’s top-five players multiple times this season despite being among the oldest players on the defense at 34 years old.

Linebacker Devin Bush (75.5) and safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (70.6) rounded out the top five highest-graded players by PFF.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (74.3) was fourth on the list from PFF following Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

NEXT:  Mike Vrabel's Consulting Agreement With The Browns Has Expired
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation