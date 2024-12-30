PFF Names 5 Highest-Graded Browns From Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns had one of their worst offensive showings of the season, scoring just three points in a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Cleveland’s offense coughed up two turnovers and gave the Dolphins the football back three more times by failing to convert on fourth-down attempts, leading to Sunday’s abysmal showing.

While the offense wasn’t up to the task, the Browns’ defense had a solid showing in the team’s final home game of the 2024 NFL regular season.

That was reflected in PFF’s scores from Sunday’s game as four of the top five highest-graded players were from the defensive side of the football.

The highest-graded Browns in Week 17 vs the Dolphins: 🥇 Myles Garrett – 89.2

🥈 Rodney McLeod – 76.5

🥉 Devin Bush – 75.5

🏅 Joel Bitonio – 74.3

🏅 Ronnie Hickman Jr. – 70.6 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/ty4Dbjz7Cn — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 30, 2024

PFF named Myles Garrett as the highest-ranked player from Week 17’s outing as the defensive end scored an 89.2.

Garrett became the first NFL player to record 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons on Sunday, earning two more sacks to reach that plateau against the Dolphins.

The defensive end is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks with Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson.

Following Garrett was safety Rodney McLeod as he scored a 76.5 mark against the Dolphins in Week 17.

McLeod – who announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of the season – has been ranked among the PFF’s top-five players multiple times this season despite being among the oldest players on the defense at 34 years old.

Linebacker Devin Bush (75.5) and safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (70.6) rounded out the top five highest-graded players by PFF.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (74.3) was fourth on the list from PFF following Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

